4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,000,000

Rip or Remodel, the choice is yours! This classic split level lagoon front home sits in a beautiful location on Midway Harbor in the sought-after Riviera Section of Ocean City on a 50' x 100' lot. This home would polish up like a gem, or use the land to build your own dream home on the bay. Newer bulkhead (2014), two large docks, brand new roof (2020), and newer HVAC (2016). The upper level offers living room, dining room, kitchen, a huge enclosed porch overlooking the water, two very spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs features a gigantic rec room with access to lower enclosed patio, two bedrooms, a full bath, laundry room and a small workshop.

