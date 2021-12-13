4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,999,900

814 Wesley Road. Gardens Single Family on Huge 7600 sq ft Corner Lot. 4/5 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 1-1/2 baths (2 Bedrooms were made into one very large master bedroom on the 1st floor) Can be converted back to 5 bedrooms. Cape Cod with 2,095 sq feet of living space. Living room, dining room, den and family room; heated sun porch. 312 sq ft roof deck on top of the garage. Large 76 X 100 foot corner lot; Belfast and Wesley Roads. One car attached garage Large fenced back yard with 30 foot Arborvitaes providing privacy between the neighbors to the west. Trees make the property look very stately. Nicely Landscaped. Automatic Sprinklers. Home was built in 1952, but seems it could be easily renovated, Property has been well maintained over the years. Great neighborhood; includes all the, who is who, of Ocean City; so I would say a very prestige's neighborhood with well cared for homes. Renovate this home or build a magnificent new home on this large property. Easy to show. Feel free to call for any additional details.