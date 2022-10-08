 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,995,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,995,000

Gorgeous Gold coast 4 bedroom,3.5 bath Single family home, magnificently maintained with upgrades throughout. Sonos System, Shiplap, Epoxy Garage Floor, Washer & Dryer in garage for your sandy towels & beach gear. Short walk to your favorites, Uncle Bills, Nauti Donuts, 21st St Market, boardwalk & beach. Don’t miss this opportunity to see this gorgeous property & make it your future summer home!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News