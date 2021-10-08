4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,950,000

Wonderful Single Family Home in the Gardens in Ocean City - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 story home. 1st floor, large living room with fireplace, dining room, eat in kitchen and large utility room, 2 bedrooms. 2nd floor has large family room with fireplace, office, master bath with jacuzzi tub, 2 bedrooms. Lots of parking on large concrete driveway and large backyard with outside shower.