This exquisite, single family home in the north end offers 4 bedrooms, all with ensuite baths. Built by the Ocean City Development Group, this home will be completed in early 2024. With a traditional style, the home features a garage and cabana room on the ground floor. You'll love the spacious living room, dining area and custom kitchen on the 1st floor, along with a bedroom suite and a powder room. The rest of the bedrooms, baths and a laundry room are on the second floor. There is plenty of room for an pool to be added in the back yard. Act soon to pick your colors and finishes.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,895,000
