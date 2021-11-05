Welcome to the Riviera; one of Ocean City's Premiere Residential Neighborhoods! This 3,100+ sq ft home has an exquisite design with picture-perfect curb appeal, courtesy of the wrap-around porch, and the double interior staircase, making this a one-of-kind design. Entering through the gated front deck to a beautiful foyer area overlooking the Living Room and Elegant Formal Dining Room with the front staircase to your right. Walk through your LR, past the half bath to the Kitchen, strategically placed in the center of the house with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a center island. Just off the kitchen is a smaller dining area and sliding glass doors that service the wrap-around porch. As you enter the spacious family room, you'll find plenty of seating, a wet bar and a media closet controlling the surround-sound throughout the house. Here, you can access the garage or the rear deck where Happy Hour is sure to take place after a long day at the beach. The rear staircase will take you directly to the 2nd floor hall and entrance into the Master Bedroom featuring two walk-in closets, a full office area, rear deck, vaulted ceilings and a beautiful master bath with tiled shower, skylight and glass shower doors. The winding hallway has plenty of closets and to the left is the Jr. Master with a full bath. To the right, past the walk-up attic is another bedroom featuring a Jack-n-Jill bathroom connecting you to the 4th bedroom just off the laundry area. easy to Show!
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,695,000
