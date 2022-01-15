4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,695,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Custom built home on a quiet street in Ocean City's bay area. This home has four bedrooms, three baths. The main living area consists of the living room with white oak hardwood floors, fireplace, dining area, kitchen, full bathroom and guest bedroom. The kitchen has upgraded cabinetry, Center Island with seating for four, and quartz countertops. The great room is equipped with a Sonos sound system. The upper level features an owner’s suite with private bath, plus two additional bedrooms, one full bath, and laundry room. Exterior features include a large covered front porch, and a rear upper level sun deck. A spiral staircase leads from the sun deck to a covered seating area on the lower level. Enjoy the beautiful brick paver outdoor patio that has piling underneath for future pool. This home also has an attached one-car garage plus a storage room.

