4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,669,000

817 A Park Place is a luxurious new construction 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1st-floor condominium. This home is situated just one short block from the beach on one of the most sought-after streets in Ocean City. The Great room’s open floor plan is the ideal space for entertaining with the large center island with additional seating, a spacious dining room, and a living room. Upgrades throughout include a GE Profile appliance package, surround sound, gas fireplace, dual-zoned heat and air, ELEVATOR, hardwood flooring, and custom tiled bathrooms. Taxes have NOT Been assessed yet.