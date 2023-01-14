 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,669,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,669,000

817 A Park Place is a luxurious new construction 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1st-floor condominium. This home is situated just one short block from the beach on one of the most sought-after streets in Ocean City. The Great room’s open floor plan is the ideal space for entertaining with the large center island with additional seating, a spacious dining room, and a living room. Upgrades throughout include a GE Profile appliance package, surround sound, gas fireplace, dual-zoned heat and air, ELEVATOR, hardwood flooring, and custom tiled bathrooms. Taxes have NOT Been assessed yet.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News