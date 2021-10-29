4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,599,000

Single family home on a large 68 X 92 lot deep in the gardens.. just a few houses from the bay and bay beach! 1st Floor features living room, sunken family room with built in shelving and stone fireplace, Formal dining room, and eat in kitchen. Large 2 level deck off the kitchen and HUGE paver patio. 2nd floor features 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and HUGE 2nd floor deck with access to the ground level deck. Plenty of street parking along with alley access to the 1 car attached garage and driveway. Home has a new roof. Situated in the heart of the gardens for quiet living. So many opportunities with this property... renovate or tear down and build your dream home.