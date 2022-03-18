4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,549,000

Unique Feature: This home has a commercial unit on the ground floor that includes a half bath, separate entrance + 10 Foot Ceilings. There are separate utilities (Gas, Water/Sewer, Electric, Phone &Cable) for the ground floor unit and the 2nd/3rd level above. When you walk up to the 2nd floor you are greeted with beautiful hardwood flooring and a desirable gourmet kitchen that includes granite counter tops, two ovens, and gas stainless steel appliances. Overlooking the kitchen is a spacious living room with a vented stone fireplace attached to one of 6 decks this property offers. When you walk up to the 3rd floor you will find 4 bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite provides an upgraded bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and double vanity with granite counter tops. Also off of the master bedroom you get a walk in closet with another private deck which has a spiral staircase up to a rooftop deck, a perfect spot for a cup of coffee in the morning or a cocktail in the evening. This is truly a unique property with loads of potential to make it yours.