COMING SOON! Another Absolutely Stunning Custom New Construction Single Family Home Built by custom home builder & developer STAR Builders! This Beauty has some fantastic amenities and finishes. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 luxury baths! The gourmet chef's kitchen is magnificent, and features high-end cabinetry, appliances, and beautiful granite/quartz counters with eloquent tile backsplash. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the grand living and dining areas. The home also features: hardwood flooring in Great Room, Stairs and Hallway, 2-zone gas heat and central air, Tiled Shower & Bath, Elevated Vanities in Bathrooms, Tilt-in Windows, Maintenance Free Exterior, 2-car garage, and More! Specs & Plans Available. This home is an absolute must see. Great Location! Great New Construction! Great Value! See you on the Beach!
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,399,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Laurie Zaleski was in the middle of her morning routine feeding her animals at the Funny Farm in the township Tuesday when…
A renowned Ocean City native and women’s college basketball coach is poised to become the Ocean City High School girls basketball coach.
CAMDEN —The trial of a Margate firefighter who faces charges related to a health care fraud conspiracy that cost state health insurance plans …
ATLANTIC CITY — The 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow is ready to soar Wednesday, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the c…
CAMDEN — The trial of a Margate firefighter accused of taking part in health care fraud that cost a state health insurance provider millions o…
CAMDEN — A trial for an Atlantic County man charged with participating in a healthcare fraud scheme is beginning this week in Federal Court.
Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow:
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
ATLANTIC CITY — Vintage airplanes made nimble passes, while F-16 Fighting Falcons barreled down the coast at near-supersonic speeds, delightin…
BRIGANTINE — Antisemitic messages are littering the city.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE