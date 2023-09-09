Another Absolutely Stunning Custom New Construction Single Family Home Built by custom home builder & developer STAR Builders! This Beauty has some fantastic amenities and finishes. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 luxury baths! The gourmet chef's kitchen is magnificent, and features high-end cabinetry, appliances, and beautiful granite/quartz counters with eloquent tile backsplash. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the grand living and dining areas. The home also features: hardwood flooring in Great Room, Stairs and Hallway, 2-zone gas heat and central air, Tiled Shower & Bath, Elevated Vanities in Bathrooms, Tilt-in Windows, Maintenance Free Exterior, 2-car garage, and More! Specs & Plans Available. This home is an absolute must see. Great Location! Great New Construction! Great Value! See you on the Beach!
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,329,900
