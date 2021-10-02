 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,325,000

When Quality Matters, this new construction 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath is for you!!!! There is attention to detail in every inch of this custom home. There are 3 decks plus a swim spa that doubles as a hot tub for those afternoons after the beach. Enjoy the sunsets from the 3rd floor deck. The home also has 3 zoned heating for your comfort in all seasons.. Beautiful floors throughout. Custom Cabinets, Anderson windows, and high end appliance package make this house a dream come true. Located close to shopping and all the conveniences in America's Favorite family resort.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News