Welcome to Costeria Cottages and it's charming private single family homes community. Come see for yourself why this unique community of homes is unlike anything else in Ocean City! This lovely single family home is so immaculate, you'll think it is new construction! Park in your garage that comes with epoxy flooring and you'll be able to walk to just about everything, including the beach, Boardwalk, shops and downtown food establishments. You must see this Costeria Cottage to experience its charm and comfort. With a great four bedroom, three custom bath layout, amenities include security system, patio, two decks, beautiful great room with gorgeous updated gas fireplace, custom hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with upgraded cabinets and under cabinet lighting, SS appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Other features include two zone gas heat & central air which can be controlled remotely, large functional storage room, large finished attic with shelving, enclosed outside beach shower, crown moldings, bullnose corners, stylish interior doors, upgraded lighting, new interior paint and quality construction by Carmen Costanza. HOA includes: sprinkler opening and closing, irrigation water, mowing, landscaping, fall cleanup and trim back, snow removal out front on Trofa's walkway.