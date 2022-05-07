This New construction is the perfect Beach cottage for you! 732 Simpson Avenue will feature 4 bedrooms, 3 and half baths(2 bedrooms have their own private baths and decks). Very convenient location to the 9th Street bridge for quick arrival to your shore getaway. Kitchen to feature fabulous solid wood cabinetry with quartz tops and stainless appliances! Enclosed garage with storage area. Home will have a fenced in yard professionally landscaped with irrigation. Get in now and make all your selections so you can make this your Custom Dream Home! Call today with any questions.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,299,000
