 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,299,000

Beautiful Single Family Beach Home! This spacious single family home has 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. This property is beautiful throughout & has never been rented! Plantation shutters, hardwood floors, 3 year old kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, Cambria Quartz Counter-tops and great appliances. Screened in front porch, large 2nd floor decks plus roof-top deck. Upgraded modern bathrooms, with Carrara Marble in the master bath. Brand new A/C units in March, 2020. Newly renovated garage. Beautiful rooftop view of bay / fireworks. Furnished, with high end quality furnishings included. This property is close to bay attractions such as OC Marina & Dockside Kitchen, shopping, parks short walk /bike ride to North St beach & much more. Professional pictures coming soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News