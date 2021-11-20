4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,299,000

When Quality Matters, this new construction 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath is for you!!!! Outdoor living space is important at the beach and the spacious decks plus a swim spa that doubles as a hot tub are perfect features for those afternoons after the beach. Enjoy the sunsets from the 3rd floor deck. The home also has 3 zoned heating for your comfort in all seasons.. Beautiful floors throughout. Custom Cabinets, Anderson windows, and high end appliance package make this house a dream come true. Located in a friendly neighborhood within walking distance to Acme, downtown shopping, restaurants, and all the conveniences in America's Favorite family resort.