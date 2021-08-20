OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AUGUST 21ST 12PM-2PM! NEW CONSTRUCTION! Bay and bridge views! Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home brought to you by CAH Builders. 1637sqft of luxury living! Functional floor plan. Hardwoods throughout. High end appliance package, built in refrigerator and custom cabinetry in the kitchen. 2nd and 3rd floor master suites. 3 large decks and swim spa! 2 brand new builds coming across the street for 2022. Act now to customize finishes! Expected delivery September 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,274,999
