 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,274,999

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,274,999

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,274,999

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AUGUST 21ST 12PM-2PM! NEW CONSTRUCTION! Bay and bridge views! Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home brought to you by CAH Builders. 1637sqft of luxury living! Functional floor plan. Hardwoods throughout. High end appliance package, built in refrigerator and custom cabinetry in the kitchen. 2nd and 3rd floor master suites. 3 large decks and swim spa! 2 brand new builds coming across the street for 2022. Act now to customize finishes! Expected delivery September 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News