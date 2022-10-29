4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,266,000

This Just Completed New construction is the perfect Beach cottage for you! 732 Simpson Avenue feature 4 bedrooms, 3 and half baths(2 bedrooms have their own private baths and decks). Very convenient location to the 9th Street bridge for quick arrival to your shore getaway. Kitchen features fabulous solid wood cabinetry with quartz tops and stainless appliances! Enclosed garage with storage area. Home has a fenced in yard professionally landscaped with irrigation. It is ready for you to enjoy this Custom Dream Home! Call today with any questions or to set up your appointment.