4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,250,000

Beautiful Single Family Beach Home! This spacious single family home has 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. This property is beautiful throughout & has never been rented! Plantation shutters, hardwood floors, 3 year old kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, Cambria Quartz Counter-tops and great appliances. Screened in front porch, large 2nd floor decks plus roof-top deck. Upgraded modern bathrooms, with Carrara Marble in the master bath. Brand new A/C units in March, 2020. Newly renovated garage. Beautiful rooftop view of bay / fireworks. Furnished, with high end quality furnishings included. This property is close to bay attractions such as OC Marina & Dockside Kitchen, shopping, parks short walk /bike ride to North St beach & much more.