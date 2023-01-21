 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,249,900

New Construction in 2022.- just completed with Bay views. Close to town center and walking distance to shopping district and small park for the kids...This Well Built home features 4 Bedrooms 3 Bull Baths and 1 Lav. Home has upgraded shower Glass enclosures with hardware in all baths. Upgraded lights and mirrors. Custom blinds in all windows. Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Owners also installed professional turf in front and rear yards, to complete this virtually low maintenance home. Ground floor garage with features an enclosed azek shower room and entrances to rear yard. Also has stairs leading to Open layout Kitchen, Dining room and Living room on 2nd floor. Kitchen offers Custom Cabinetry with Quartz tops and Island with room for seating. Great entertainment part of the home for all you Beach guests. This level also has the Main-Entrance which leads out to exterior deck. (All Decks are Fiber- glassed for easy care). Next floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 of which have their own Full baths. Top Floor Features Main Bedroom with Full Bath and walk-in closet. Quaint area with hallway leads out to the Roof Top Deck. Spacious area to Enjoy Sunsets, Views of the Bay to west and looking North and East the Wonderful vast view of the City. Great area to enjoy any time of day or night... Must see to really appreciate this Home!

