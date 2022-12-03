 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,249,900

New Construction- just completed with Bay views. Close to town center and walking distance to shopping district and small park for the kids... This Well Built home features 4 Bedrooms 3 Bull Baths and 1 Lav. Home has upgraded shower Glass enclosures with hardware in all baths. Upgraded lights and mirrors. Custom blinds in all windows. Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Owners also installed professional turf in front and rear yards, to complete this virtually low maintenance home. Ground floor garage with features an enclosed azek shower room and entrances to rear yard. Also has stairs leading to Open layout Kitchen, Dining room and Living room on 2nd floor. Kitchen offers Custom Cabinetry with Quartz tops and Island with room for seating. Great entertainment part of the home for all you Beach guests. This level also has the Main Entrance which leads out to exterior deck. (All Decks are Fiber- glassed for easy care). Next floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 of which have their own Full baths. Top Floor Features Main Bedroom with Full Bath and walk-in closet. Quaint area with hallway leads out to the Roof Top Deck. Spacious area to Enjoy Sunsets, Views of the Bay to west and looking North and East the Wonderful vast view of the City. Great area to enjoy any time of day or night... Must see to really appreciate this

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forecasts point to early, snowy start for New Jersey winter

Forecasts point to early, snowy start for New Jersey winter

Expect winter to come early. The highest likelihood of arctic blasts and big time snow will be in the first weeks of the season, according to long range forecasting experts. However, expect winter all in all to be mild with plenty of snowless days.

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News