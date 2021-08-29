WOW Beautiful 2800 sq ft expanded Cape Code. Featuring 4 bedrooms all with private baths. Ceramic wood looking floors ,new carpet, coming beautifully furnished with exceptions. The master or could be used as an in-law suite is 650 sq ft with Living room, kitchenette with sink ,microwave and refrigerator, gas fireplace, wood cathedral ceiling, washer dryer,2 sliders leading to deck. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling .Master bath has a walk in shower with a pebble fl ,garden tub, sink has built in light ,two beautiful etched glass windows, all windows in master bath are remote controlled. Underground sprinkler system, alarm system, This fantastic home comes with a total of 4 bedrooms,4 baths,2 washers,2 dryers,3 refrigerators,2 microwaves, and 6 TV's Enjoy your outside time on either the front porch or either of the two decks that come with electric retractable awnings. Ask agent for full feature list. Beautifully landscaped this home is one of a kind and and a must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,249,000
