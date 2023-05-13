This custom-built duplex is being offered by Achristavest Fine Home Builders, Ocean City's premiere home builders. The home is being constructed with the finest finishes, custom cabinetry, wide plank hardwood floors, custom tiled spa-like bathrooms, upgraded trim work throughout, a gourmet kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances and much more. This beautiful oceanside retreat is being sold fully furnished and appointed by the area's most luxurious interior designer.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,149,000
