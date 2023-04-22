Welcome home to this immaculate 4 bed 3 full bath, like-new construction home. This custom home was built 2017 & has everything you’re looking for; hardwood floors, crown molding, wainscoting, spacious rooms, upgrades throughout, views galore & a back yard oasis that you will not want to leave! Enter the home into a spacious family room. Continue to the open concept luxury kitchen with granite counters, large island, solid wood / soft close cabinets, stainless appliances, and open floor plan kitchen / dining / living room. From all three rooms catch luxurious views of Atlantic City Country Club, water views and Margate skyline. Spacious Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath, stunning views & tray “recessed” ceilings. Spacious bedrooms on upper level with crown molding & large closets. Upper level laundry room. Dual Zoned heat & air. The property is equipped with security cameras & alarm system. Unfinished basement with high ceilings. Attached 2 car garage. Public water- but the sellers upgraded the property with additional deep well for irrigation system & pool. Fenced in backyard features an in-ground saltwater pool with waterfall feature & tanning ledge, large back deck with retractable awning (2021), & outdoor bar with private shed. Water views & Atlantic City Country Clubhouse / Golf Course views. Steps to Atlantic City Country Club’s happy hour, restaurant, live music & golf course!