This beautiful designer home was built in 2017 and was used as a model home with many upgrades. It was purchased as a summer home and has very little wear and tear, so you will think you walked into new construction. Located directly on the Atlantic City Golf Course, behind the home are the outstanding views of the bay and shore skyline. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, with a great room that includes the den, dining area, and kitchen in an open concept design. There is also a separate living room. The oversized windows have electric blinds that allow you to take in the stunning million-dollar views. The kitchen is stunning with a center island and some brand new appliances. Upstairs are spacious light-filled bedrooms with a large main bedroom suite and walk-in closet. There are also 3 additional bedrooms and a large bath. The home has an unfinished basement that is easy to finish and a large attached 2-car garage. The huge fenced-in backyard allows for all the outside enjoyment you want! This is a perfect home for both year-round living or as a summer home, just minutes away from the beautiful beaches in Margate. Showings will begin at the open house on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28th from 11AM-1PM.