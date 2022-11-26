4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $519,000

Just like NEW CONSTRUCTION & SIMPLY STUNNING - There is just nothing like this on the market! Exquisite one-of-a kind generous 4-bed/3-bath single family home boasts approx 2,000 sq ft of interior space + 3,700 sq ft outdoor living. Designed & built by Coastal Construction, no cost spared or amenity overlooked to enhance your high quality of life living in this incredible new home. Chic modern sprawling rancher boasts a wide open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings in your living /dining & kitchen areas, incredible indoor-outdoor living for you & your whole family to enjoy, plus it's situated in the most ideal location! As you walk up the driveway, step up onto your huge 10’x20’ covered paver front porch w/vaulted ceilings w/fan, perfect for a couple rocking chairs to enjoy your morning coffee & watch the bikers ride by along bike path. This modern home features a beautiful custom kitchen w/new cabinets & Dolomite countertops; gorgoues backsplash and island; & all new stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave drawer & dishwasher, stainless steel chimney hood). Bonus bar area w/new granite countertop, matching glass tile & beverage refrigerator is conveniently located right off your kitchen. High-end wide-plank engineered white oak hardwood floors throughout main floor & custom shiplap carpentry w/transitional trim detail throughout. Master King Suite features a barn door, full custom bathroom including MN core tool function rain head and 6’ x 8’ walk-in closet; and two additional bedrooms & one full custom bathroom are also located on main floor. This desirable new home also includes an incredible secondary living section that offers a 4th bedroom/den plus a built-in office/work station & full custom tiled bathroom. Other amenities include: lovely chandelier & custom runner on interior stairwell w/luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout secondary floor living area; custom interior/exterior polished chrome locksets throughout; new ceiling fans; laundry w/new washer & dryer; brand new hi-efficiency HVAC system; New Energy Efficient gas on-demand water heater; plus 2 attics & finished crawl space offering you plenty of storage space. The exterior of the house includes new Cedar Shake & Clap Board siding w/white board & batten detail; new black accent downspouts & window box; brand new high-efficiency Pella windows/slider; brand new 30-year dimensional roof & gutters; new concrete 3-car driveway, sidewalks, & curbs; all new landscaping and mulch beds; new stockade wooden fence in backyard; new white picket vinyl fence across the rear driveway; and new sidewalk & curbs. And saving the best for last - which is the FABULOUS OUTDOOR LIVING!!! Step outside onto a 15’ x 21’ covered paver rear patio w/ impressive vaulted ceilings & ceiling fan. The outdoor entertainment space boasts a new outdoor kitchen wall featuring sink, CharBroil Grill top, beverage refrigerator and custom cement countertops and peninsula with under counter storage, and the biggest backyard you’ve ever seen. It’s simply enormously deep and offers so many options for you that may include a large swimming pool; play yard are for kids and still plenty of room for both beautiful scented flowering beds and a raised beds for a create a delicious organic gardener’s dream. Property sits on a premium corner 61’ x 151’ lot right on the Northfield bike path, just a couple blocks away from the Atlantic City Golf & Country Club and the causeway taking you straight to the Margate's white soft sandy Beaches in the day & also offers you super convenience to access all the exciting Margate/Ventnor/AC restaurants, entertainment & nightlife. Make this gorgeous gem your new first home, downsized home, relocation home, or close to the beaches & golf home - it's just perfect! This stunning new home is a ONE-OF-A KIND and offers it all! Call Now for a private showing. COME SEE YOUR BEAUTIFUL NEW DREAM HOME TODAY BEFORE IT’S GONE!