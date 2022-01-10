 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $469,000

The Grand Entrance to Northfield Plaza! You are invited to journey through this Magnificent Classical Beauty. Built in 1926, when Atlantic City was considered the premier tryout town for theatrical productions headed for Broadway and beyond. Kentucky Avenue was known for its nightlife, with Club Harlem and other venues attracting the best talent and biggest stars from the world of jazz. So much history here! This Estate with its 2 Sunrooms, 3 Fireplaces, Generac, and a Separate Apartment has been maintained to showcase the era in which it was created. This is definitely a Must See!

