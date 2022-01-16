4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $460,000

Welcome home where prestige meets old world charm. As you step into your foyer you are greeted with character and warmth. The hardwood floors lead you through a spacious living room featuring a gas fireplace and beautiful bow window just perfect for displaying your favorite holiday cheer. Walk into your dining room w/views of the pool and into your enormous kitchen perfect for gatherings complete w/an island, morning room and laundry room/pantry. The 1st flr offers a possible 5th bedroom w/a den & half bath. Head upstairs to find 4 additional bedrooms each w/walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms and gorgeous flooring throughout! Need some alone time? Cross your outdoor landing and into a private finished attic w/its own heating/ac and storage too! As you make your way to the main level be sure to peak at another full bath and a magnificent den with your very own BAR, screened in porch w/flagstone and awnings. Your peaceful backyard oasis and inground pool are just waiting for your summer BBQ's to begin. The enlarged driveway holds 8 cars perfect for entertaining and large enough even for your boat! Your detached garage is great for storing all your summer toys! Home is where the heart is...come find your HOME SWEET HOME!