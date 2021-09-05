4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $434,500

Beautiful home on the Northfield/Lindwood border--NOT your typical 100 x 100 Just over an ACRE of property, with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a finished basement, a two-car garage, two decks and a two-sided fireplace! Immediate occupancy possible and easy access to the Parkway and the Expressway, and on the quieter side of the Pond! The granite kitchen has great cabinets, granite countertops and subway backsplash, with all new Stainless appliance package, and new pro Vinyl flooring There is room for an eat in area, plus there is a slider to one of the decks with a full view of the vinyl-fenced back yard. Hardwood floors go throughout the rest of the living floor, with a formal dining room, a large living room with a two-sided gas fireplace which is shared with the sunny, bright family room. The family room has another slider to the 2nd deck which is a great spot for evening cocktails. There is a full bedroom and full marble and tiled bath on the first floor as well for Mom/Dad. The other 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs, including an owner’s suite with a two-sink vanity and walk in closet. The finished basement is perfect for a kid’s playroom or teen hangout, and there is and a washer and dryer on site, plus 2 floors with hookups. The back yard is big enough for a large in-ground pool plus more yard with pretty trees and plantings, plus a 2-car garage. Gas, cast iron baseboard heat, plus forced air, and central air. This is a great opportunity for lots of new, don't miss this home