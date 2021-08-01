4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $349,000

Charm & quality of yesteryear with stylish finishes & modern conveniences of today make this home a move in ready WOW! Renovated kitchen has gray cabinets, new stainless appliances & granite countertops located next to the breakfast nook w arched walls & built in cabinetry/wine/coffee bar. Formal dining rm is off the nook open to the large family rm that is surrounded with windows & a bricked gas fireplace (could be converted back to wood). There is a large 1st floor bedroom/office with half bathroom & closet. Bonus front sun porch to the wrap around porch. 2nd floor boast an oversized master suite w 4 closets & full bathroom. There are 2 other large bedrooms with an updated full bathroom. Also a walk up attic. New central air, new carpets, fresh paint, new fencing, radiator heat & the wood work thru-ought is impressive! This home is less than a mile & half to the beach. Less than 10 mins from front door to beachchair!! Plus top rated northfield/mainland schools from pre-k to high school! Back Sunporch overlooks the large & lush backyard oasis with enough space for a swimming pool, basketball ct and/or large gardens in addition to current bocce court, fire pit area, bricked patio, wood sun drenched deck, plenty of parking & a 2 car detached garage that is in great shape at over 90 years old with fully functional sliding barn doors. Full usable basement with space for gym/playroom/laundry & more. From first sight the reality will set in of just how special this property is!