Larger than it looks! Sprawling rancher with many upgrades in the Northfield/Linwood border. This beautiful 4 Bedroom home is located near the bike path, park and a short drive to Margate beaches. NEW Roof, NEW Windows & Back Sliding Door, NEW Floors, Freshly Painted, Refinished Hardwood Floors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Family room with stone fireplace, wood beams, and a bar with built-in cabinets and sink. Finished basement with wood burning fireplace and access to the outside. Sunny back yard with partial fencing for your pet. Garage, large attic, and shed for all your storage needs. Make your offer before you miss out. All appointments must be booked through Showingtime.
4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $345,000
