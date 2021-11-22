 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $339,000

As much real estate as sub $350K will buy anywhere in S. Jersey...and this is located only blocks from both NFC School and Birch Grove Park. Hugh flowing family home requires a bit cosmetic updating but what a deal! Solar lease keeps elec. bills low too. EZ to show. MBR Suite on First floor, huge deck overlooking enormous yard, oversized garage w/walk up heated attic, playroom, or studio.

