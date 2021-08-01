ACTIVE AGAIN as of 6-8-21!!!! READY TO GO!! Don't miss this NEW LISTING!! 4 Bedrooms and 3 FULL baths!! New carpets and freshly painted on a great street in desirable Northfield!! This home has a very large Owners Suite(an addition) on the first floor with a gorgeous bathroom featuring a large tiled shower and two vanities and a remote controlled skylight! The Owners suite also includes remote operated skylights and a very large walk in closet! There is another Owners suite(the original to the home) with it's own fully updated bathroom as well and an additional 2 bedrooms on the second level with a full size hall bath which is also completely updated. This home is great for a large family or the Owners Suite could work well for an in law suite as well! Dual zoned HVAC and a New hot water heater. Washer and Dryer are also included in the sale!! Fully fenced in yard great front porch! You can walk your kids to school using our famous bike path, be at the beach in 5 minutes, eat at one of our many popular restaurants in Northfield too! You will love the neighborhood! I should know I lived across the street for many years! It is a great area for people with families or people down sizing you or just starting out! You will love the proximity to the many local stores and Birch Grove Park!! Check this one out because as you know the market is HOT and it will be GONE before you can say SOLD!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $289,900
