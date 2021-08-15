 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $284,900

Welcome to this lovely classic Northfield Center Hall Colonial. Featuring 4 large bedrooms and 2 large full bathroom. Featuring a open floor plan with high ceilings on the 1st floor, dinning room and full eat in kitchen that open to an enclosed rear porch. Also featured on the 1st floor is a large sun room with wrap around windows. The home has a large fenced in yard with a detached 1 car garage, large drive way that can accommodate 4 cars off street. Some recent upgrades are a brand new gas furnace with on demand gas water heater, a new roof and solar panels. All this and more awaits when you tour this lovely new to the market for the 1st time Northfield classic.

