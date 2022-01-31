 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $249,900

4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH HOME WITH LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FAMILY ROOM, AND SUNROOM, HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORS, FENCED YARD AND MORE! TENANT OCCUPIED. FOR INVESTOR.

