 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $235,000

REDUCED! PRICE IS FIRM! SELLER WANTS A QUICK CLOSING! CONTRACTORS - DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! PERFECT FOR FLIP OR GAINING EQUITY FOR YOURSELF! Amazing location! Only five houses from the Northfield bike path! Walking distance to so many restaurants, stores and medical offices! Great layout! Kitchen has high quality cardinal red cabinets and newer appliances, dining room and living room with fireplace on first floor. Master bedroom and bath, hallway bathroom and three other bedrooms on second floor. Partially finished basement with an office or den. Beautiful woodwork throughout the home. Air unit recently replaced. To be sold strictly AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News