4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $235,000

REDUCED! PRICE IS FIRM! SELLER WANTS A QUICK CLOSING! CONTRACTORS - DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! PERFECT FOR FLIP OR GAINING EQUITY FOR YOURSELF! Amazing location! Only five houses from the Northfield bike path! Walking distance to so many restaurants, stores and medical offices! Great layout! Kitchen has high quality cardinal red cabinets and newer appliances, dining room and living room with fireplace on first floor. Master bedroom and bath, hallway bathroom and three other bedrooms on second floor. Partially finished basement with an office or den. Beautiful woodwork throughout the home. Air unit recently replaced. To be sold strictly AS IS.