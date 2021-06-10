4 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $199,900

Great location, Close to elementary school, shopping , dining. Short drive to the beach and shore towns . Corner location, Sprawling ranch style home. One car garage with parking as well as parking pad for more cars. Fenced in rear yard. Deck in need of repairs. 2 shed. Sprinkler system. The home has 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. large living rm/dining area. Master bedroom has walk in closet & dressing area or more storage space. Attic for storage. Hardwood floors under wall to wall carpeting. Some newer appliances. Freezer in laundry rm included in sale. Newer roof and tankless water heater. The home is in need of renovations. Bring your contractor with you. Sold totally as is, seller is POA, no information on any issues. Buyer totally responsible for any inspections and certifications needed to purchase. Home inspection would be for information only,. Attic is empty only CA equipment is up there. Floored. View More