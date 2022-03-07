4 Bedroom Home in Mystic Islands - $379,999

4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Ranch with a large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors, Dining Room or Family Room with great views of the water through the new windows. Primary suite with full bath and dual closets is located away from the other 3 bedrooms and has easy access to the backyard for privacy. New roof, and new vinyl bulkhead, newly painted in a neutral tone.This home is move in ready and available for a quick close. Deep water lagoon with easy access to bay and ocean.Enjoy the summer in beautiful Mystic Island!