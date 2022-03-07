 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mystic Islands - $379,999

4 Bedroom Home in Mystic Islands - $379,999

4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Ranch with a large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors, Dining Room or Family Room with great views of the water through the new windows. Primary suite with full bath and dual closets is located away from the other 3 bedrooms and has easy access to the backyard for privacy. New roof, and new vinyl bulkhead, newly painted in a neutral tone.This home is move in ready and available for a quick close. Deep water lagoon with easy access to bay and ocean.Enjoy the summer in beautiful Mystic Island!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News