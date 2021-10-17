4 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $495,000

4-5 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Almost 19 acres! Historic barn with loft. Wow! Perfect amounts of charm and character maintained from its original early 1900s construction combined with modern upgrades and modifications. Renovated kitchen with solid wood hickory cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. 22' x 28' addition built in 2016 has gas hot water radiant floor heating and electric heat and air conditioning. Among many bonus uses of the addition, it can serve as a grand master suite, in-law quarters or family recreational room. Addition is handicap accessible with ramp entry and custom bathroom. The 19 acres of land holds much personality -hill overlooking cleared fields and colorful autumn-enhanced wooded areas has a wooden swing to enjoy the view and driving/riding trails throughout all-natural wooded areas. Viewing this home and property in person is recommended to appreciate all it offers. Oh, and no worries about the private septic system -construction of brand new 4-bedroom septic system is scheduled to begin soon.