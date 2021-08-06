4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $825,000

+ Delightful 4BR/3BA home on 3/4 acre has 100' frontage on the Greater Egg Harbor River w/two 35' deep-water slips for boating at all tides and a 10' elevation (zero flooding from Sandy). The lovely landscaping is a preview of many delights inside, including a 2-sided fireplace as you enter, a 32' enclosed porch on the river side, a kitchen for entertaining w/built-in 50's stainless steel cabinetry and a double-oven, 5-burner range, and much more. Pictures only show so much. Come sit on the porch, or deck, or 2nd floor balcony or on one of several waterside benches (one on your own white sandy beach)--to experience the immeasurable sense of peace and happiness you'll feel gazing at the sweeping, ever-changing views of the widest, prettiest part of the river. No greenheads here! Only bald eagles, egrets, owls, herons, river otters, geese, ducks, and loons to keep you company. There's an idyllic setting on the street side, too, as the house is located on a safe, dead-end road across from preserved State-owned Open Space acreage. Other features include: electricity to end of dock, a small boat/jet ski lift at end of dock, two 12-foot pole lamps near river, 7'' x 10' walk-in closet in Master BR, door to laundry rm., 5' x 20' kennel w/dog door to kitch., 5' x 7' office, 8' x 15' shed. NOTE: Seller is a licensed broker/salesperson with Balsley/Losco. Furniture is negotiable. Downstairs remodeled 2005; upstairs added 2008.