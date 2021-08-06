+ Delightful 4BR/3BA home on 3/4 acre has 100' frontage on the Greater Egg Harbor River w/two 35' deep-water slips for boating at all tides and a 10' elevation (zero flooding from Sandy). The lovely landscaping is a preview of many delights inside, including a 2-sided fireplace as you enter, a 32' enclosed porch on the river side, a kitchen for entertaining w/built-in 50's stainless steel cabinetry and a double-oven, 5-burner range, and much more. Pictures only show so much. Come sit on the porch, or deck, or 2nd floor balcony or on one of several waterside benches (one on your own white sandy beach)--to experience the immeasurable sense of peace and happiness you'll feel gazing at the sweeping, ever-changing views of the widest, prettiest part of the river. No greenheads here! Only bald eagles, egrets, owls, herons, river otters, geese, ducks, and loons to keep you company. There's an idyllic setting on the street side, too, as the house is located on a safe, dead-end road across from preserved State-owned Open Space acreage. Other features include: electricity to end of dock, a small boat/jet ski lift at end of dock, two 12-foot pole lamps near river, 7'' x 10' walk-in closet in Master BR, door to laundry rm., 5' x 20' kennel w/dog door to kitch., 5' x 7' office, 8' x 15' shed. NOTE: Seller is a licensed broker/salesperson with Balsley/Losco. Furniture is negotiable. Downstairs remodeled 2005; upstairs added 2008.
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE