SPECTACULAR doesn’t even begin to describe this amazing executive style home. Situated on quiet cul-de-sac, this private 1-acre home has everything you could possibly want! From the minute you enter the foyer with a custom wrought iron and wood banister, you will be impressed with the formal living and dining areas with coffered ceiling and crown molding. The 2-story family room features a stacked stone gas fireplace and opens to the luxurious kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom island. The main floor also has a private office with French doors, laundry/mud room, pantry, ½ bath and additional room next to the kitchen which could easily be used as a play room or library. Entertaining space continues from the sliding doors off the kitchen to a 2-tier deck with Trex floors, pergola/roof and full outdoor kitchen. The second floor of this beautiful home boasts three large guest bedrooms, one with its own private bathroom and the others which share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Down the hall is the massive master suite with cathedral ceilings, custom bathroom w/ Jacuzzi tub, oversized shower, and separate sinks/vanities. Follow the hall in the master bedroom and you’ll find two HUGE walk-in closets with custom California Closet arrangements. SEE AGENT REMARKS FOR MORE INFO!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $739,000
