Welcome Home to a Custom Built 4,390+- sq.ft. 4 Bedroom 3.5 Baths 2 Story Home on 5 Acres of peace and tranquility. New Driveway flanked by river rock. Enter the home and be greeted by a 2 Story Foyer with a wide staircase that can take you to 2 separate sleeping areas. 1st Floor offers a Family Room, Separate Office space with Fireplace, additional room that could be a Den-Play Area or 5th Bedroom. From there you'll find a 2-Story Family Room with newly floor to ceiling tiled Gas Fireplace surround. There is an Eat in Kitchen plus a Large Island for casual dining with Family and Friends. All new Stainless Steel Appliances and a separate Formal Dining Room. There is Large Pantry and 1/2 Bath, and Sliding Glass Doors to the back yard that complement the 1st Floor. 2nd Floor offers two distinctive sleeping areas; the right side of the home offers a large bedroom with its own full bath + a Master Suite that is the envy of all who tour it. You are greeted with a large Sitting Area Sitting Room that leads into the Bedroom, Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Jacuzzi Tub and Stall Shower, plus two Linen Closets. On the other side of the hallway bridge are 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. The home also offers a full-unfinished Basement with 10' ceilings & 3 car attached garage, plus new deck. Owner is painting the whole home and putting in new flooring in the kitchen . Come check out this Beautiful Home. More Photos to coming soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $679,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
After record low snow in winter 2019-20 as well as a mild winter in 2020-21, this upcoming winter has a higher likelihood of at least reaching…
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents voiced their anger at the Township Council on Tuesday about a proposed alternative-education school that would b…
Those blocks need it the most, according to Mayor Pete Byron, but he expects the project to be the first in a series of Boardwalk renovations …
Atlantic City police on Friday announced the arrests of five city men and the recovery of eight firearms during two investigations.
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
Republicans outperform expectations in LD2, Small claims victory in AC mayor's race; Election roundup
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
BRIDGETON — The day after an attorney charged with reviewing COVID-19 protocols at the Cumberland County jail filed his final report to a fede…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE