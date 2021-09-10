 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $679,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION! CUSTOM BUILT ARCHITECTURALLY DESIGNED MODERN FARMHOUSE WITH SUPERIOR QUALITY CRAFTMANSHIP AND THE FINEST HIGH END FINISHES AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS ON AN ACRE WITH PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED GARDENS IN A GREAT PRIVATE NEIGHBORHOOD! 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, AWARD WINNING GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND KITCHEN WITH EXCEPTIONAL MILLWORK INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTERS AND HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUTLER'S PANTRY, ELEGANT DINING ROOM, GREAT ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE, MASTER SUITE WITH LUXURIOUS BATH, HOME OFFICE OR MEDIA ROOM, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, HIGH CEILINGS, 2 CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT AND SO MUCH MORE! LAST HOMESITE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE 7 HOME CUL-DE-SAC COMMUNITY. A MUST SEE FOR THE MOST DISCRIMINATING BUYER. SOME FEATURES MAY BE DIFFERENT THAN AS SHOWN.

