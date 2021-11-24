4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $649,900

Welcome Home to a Custom Built 4,390+- sq.ft. 4 Bedroom 3.5 Baths 2 Story Home on 5 Acres of peace and tranquility. New Driveway flanked by river rock. Enter the home and be greeted by a 2 Story Foyer with a wide staircase that can take you to 2 separate sleeping areas. 1st Floor offers a Family Room, Separate Office space with Fireplace, additional room that could be a Den-Play Area or 5th Bedroom. From there you'll find a 2-Story Family Room with newly floor to ceiling tiled Gas Fireplace surround. There is an Eat in Kitchen plus a Large Island for casual dining with Family and Friends. All new Stainless Steel Appliances and a separate Formal Dining Room. There is Large Pantry and 1/2 Bath, and Sliding Glass Doors to the back yard that complement the 1st Floor. 2nd Floor offers two distinctive sleeping areas; the right side of the home offers a large bedroom with its own full bath + a Master Suite that is the envy of all who tour it. You are greeted with a large Sitting Area Sitting Room that leads into the Bedroom, Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Jacuzzi Tub and Stall Shower, plus two Linen Closets. On the other side of the hallway bridge are 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. The home also offers a full-unfinished Basement with 10' ceilings & 3 car attached garage, plus new deck. Owner is painting the whole home and putting in new flooring in the kitchen . Come check out this Beautiful Home. More Photos to coming soon.