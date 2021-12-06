4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $565,000

Welcome to the beautiful Glen Eyre of Mays Landing where quiet and prestige go hand in hand. As you step through the front door of this farmhouse dream you are greeted with pure elegance. The porcelain floors sweep through the entire first level whisking you from the DR complete with a wet bar into your LR & half bath perfectly located for guests. As you enter the family room the breathtaking cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, and picture windows will fill your heart with warmth and comfort. The kitchen is an absolute dream featuring quartz countertops, top-of-the-line Café Series Refrigerator, Double Ovens, Gas Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher all with White & Bronze Elegance. Head down the hallway and find the large pantry space as well as a laundry rm w/upgraded cabinetry, front loaders & slop sink for making the day-to-day tasks enjoyable. Head up the stunning staircase of cappuccino hrdwd and custom carpet inlay to 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Master BDRM is the perfect little getaway of peace with upgraded flooring, tray ceilings and 2 walk-in closets to die for. Both bathrooms are simply magnificent with upgraded toilets, Moen fixtures, quartz countertops, double sinks, and beautiful tile flooring. Head downstairs to the finished basement currently serving as a gym/studio. Before you leave step outside into your fenced-in backyard oasis filled with a PORCELAIN tiled patio, aTiki Bar, a matching shed & of course a hot tub! A Must See!