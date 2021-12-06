Welcome to the beautiful Glen Eyre of Mays Landing where quiet and prestige go hand in hand. As you step through the front door of this farmhouse dream you are greeted with pure elegance. The porcelain floors sweep through the entire first level whisking you from the DR complete with a wet bar into your LR & half bath perfectly located for guests. As you enter the family room the breathtaking cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, and picture windows will fill your heart with warmth and comfort. The kitchen is an absolute dream featuring quartz countertops, top-of-the-line Café Series Refrigerator, Double Ovens, Gas Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher all with White & Bronze Elegance. Head down the hallway and find the large pantry space as well as a laundry rm w/upgraded cabinetry, front loaders & slop sink for making the day-to-day tasks enjoyable. Head up the stunning staircase of cappuccino hrdwd and custom carpet inlay to 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Master BDRM is the perfect little getaway of peace with upgraded flooring, tray ceilings and 2 walk-in closets to die for. Both bathrooms are simply magnificent with upgraded toilets, Moen fixtures, quartz countertops, double sinks, and beautiful tile flooring. Head downstairs to the finished basement currently serving as a gym/studio. Before you leave step outside into your fenced-in backyard oasis filled with a PORCELAIN tiled patio, aTiki Bar, a matching shed & of course a hot tub! A Must See!
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $565,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
ATLANTIC CITY — Country singers Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen will headline next summer’s TidalWave Music Festival on the beach.
Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
PLEASANTVILLE — A child was assaulted on her way to school Thursday, and police are looking for a suspect.
A Galloway Township woman was indicted on animal cruelty charges after she abandoned five dogs in a wooded area near North Pitney Road, acting…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
State officials on Friday said they have identified the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Jersey in a traveler to the state.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE