4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $549,900

BACK ON MARKET. VACANT. OWNER SAYS SELL!!! Stunning, must see and ready for your family. This is the one of the finest homes in the finest area of Mays Landing. Spacious 4BR, 3 1/2BA, with nearly 5000 sq ft of living space and a full finished basement. 2 Owners suites. Add in the full finished basement, in house wet bar, heated inground pool, pond, spa, and outdoor oasis and you can host and entertain the whole neighborhood. You will fall in love with the luxury kitchen with tile flooring throughout, granite kitchen tops, stone tile back splash and top of the line cabinetry. You have to come and take a look. Hurry!

