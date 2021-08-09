FORMER MODEL HOME!!! ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS..RARE LISTING FOR GLEN EYRE AT MAYS LANDING .. Truly magnificent home built without compromise. Walk up to this open front porch and into a masterpiece, double crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. Powder room, Dining room with wainscoting, formal living room with french doors to office/library. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, built in wine rack, 2 pantries, open floor plan to the great room with fireplace and large windows, double staircases, Master bedroom with Tray ceiling, luxurious master bath with granite counters, stunning walk in shower, 3 more massive size bedrooms, with 2 baths Basement has 9 ft ceiling and is finished along with extra storage and powder room. The backyard is total serenity, sit on the deck or down on the pavers, it is tranquility to the max This home checks all the boxes in a gorgeous neighborhood..
4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $475,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The day after Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal takedown of a group of anti-vaccination demonstrators, messages of support from friends, other politic…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
ATLANTIC CITY — The full schedule for the Atlantic City Airshow has been released, allowing spectators to know when to expect specific aircraf…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
TRENTON — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year be…
South Jersey woman who police say was strangled by her husband leaves behind heartbroken friends and colleagues
“I will always love you, baby,” said the caption. “I’m sorry.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort’s casinos have plans for beachfront redevelopment.
PLEASANTVILLE — City Council on Monday night paid tribute to a member of the community who died recently, acknowledging Tereasa Callaway’s act…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE