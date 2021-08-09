4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $475,000

FORMER MODEL HOME!!! ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS..RARE LISTING FOR GLEN EYRE AT MAYS LANDING .. Truly magnificent home built without compromise. Walk up to this open front porch and into a masterpiece, double crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. Powder room, Dining room with wainscoting, formal living room with french doors to office/library. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, built in wine rack, 2 pantries, open floor plan to the great room with fireplace and large windows, double staircases, Master bedroom with Tray ceiling, luxurious master bath with granite counters, stunning walk in shower, 3 more massive size bedrooms, with 2 baths Basement has 9 ft ceiling and is finished along with extra storage and powder room. The backyard is total serenity, sit on the deck or down on the pavers, it is tranquility to the max This home checks all the boxes in a gorgeous neighborhood..