4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $419,900

This impeccable home is located in the secluded Foxmoor Estates at 10 Brewster Drive. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath house is extremely versatile & only 10 years young! The beautiful interior of this truly turn-key home features soaring vaulted living room ceiling, foyer chandelier, new flooring, custom blinds & exquisite decor. The eat-in kitchen has a center island, stainless steel appliances and a large slider to a small outdoor balcony for your morning coffee. There are two Main En Suites. One is situated on the first floor that is ideal for household members with limited mobility. Then the second floor, oversized Main En Suite has a large spa like jetted tub, double vanity, stand up shower & two walk-in closets. Another highlight of the home is it's unique sunny & bright lower level. The raised basement is a fantastic flexible space. It is completely finished with two sets of full size twin windows & high ceilings. The two car attached garage is insulated, finished & even painted. Smart living with Nest cameras, Ring Doorbell, WiFi gargae door openers & a sprinkler system. The community consists of only 14 homes on a cul-de-sac road that is surrounded by wooded land but luckily there no HOA fee. Too many details to put into words. Therefore, take a look for yourself now by selecting the "Virtual 3D Tour" link. Come in person to the one & only Open House this Sunday, Feb. 27th from 11am - 1pm.