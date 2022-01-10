4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $399,900

A New Year and a New Home - wouldn't that be a nice way to start 2022!!! This is one that won't last long on the market, so don't delay scheduling your showing. This is a 4 BR, 2 1/2 Bath home that feels so much larger than the 2556' sq. ft. estimated in Tax Realist. It has very little usage wear/tear as it had a single resident living in the home since built, so it will feel like it is much newer than a home built in 2009. It has all the living space someone should need on the main floor including a Florida room; if you really need 1st floor workspace, playroom or large kitchen eating area. The bedrooms are all generously sized and it offers an oversized Master Ensuite. There is a finished basement equal to the entire footprint of the house, with a large L shaped main room and two additional rooms both finished, but one needs flooring. As an Estate sale, this is being sold AS IS with no repairs or remedies being performed by the Seller. The CO will be the performed by the Seller and all CO requirements will be met by Seller to obtain the Sale Certificate. See disclosures in Assoc. Docs regarding work already performed and inspections completed. Seller Concession being offered with an amount of $13,000- $18,000 toward the noted repairs. Repairs may not reach that amount. A 203K loan may be best option to achieve the results needed.